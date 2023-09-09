WAXHAW – Faye Grayson Smith passed away on September 5, 2023 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Edgar Grayson and Lois Bennett Grayson.
She was born in Adairville KY and graduated from Adairville High School in 1962. She then attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green KY. It was there that she met the love of her life, William Nicholas “Nick” Smith Jr and they married on February 2 1964 and had 2 children.
Nick’s job with Holiday Inn moved them several times until they settled in Newport News VA in 1972 where they called home for the next 33 years. She took great pride in raising her children and being a wonderful wife. Once her children were grown and Nick retired in 1988, she went to work as the Administrative Assistant to the President of the Newport News Shipyard Apprentice School where she retired from.
She and Nick moved to Waxhaw NC in 2005 to be near their children and grandchildren. She was a member of St Matthew Catholic Church where she was a greeter for many years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Nick, and her brother Charles “Bennett” Grayson.
She is survived by her daughter Denise Smith Esteves and son-in-law Paul and son William Nicholas “Nick” Smith III and daughter-in-law Nicole and her grandchildren William Nicholas “Nick” IV and Samuel “Caleb” and Alexa Suzanne. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Michael T. Smith and sister-in-law Diane L. Smith and sister-in-law Betty M. Grayson and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews as well as many beloved friends who were considered family.
Family and friends were very important to Faye and her grandchildren were the light of her life. She would get the biggest smile when she would see them walk into a room. She also loved to work in the yard and took great pride in that. She had a wonderful sense of humor and friends of her children called her “Mom” because she was loved by many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday September 12 at 1:00 in the Sanctuary at St Matthew Catholic Church in Charlotte NC. Inurnment will follow at Forest Lawn East Matthews in the garden of St Matthew. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made in William Nicholas Smith Jr’s name to Atrium Hospice of Union County at 700 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe NC 28110. Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.
