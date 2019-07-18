Bowling Green - Bowling Green-Faye Thomas Madison, age 88, entered into rest while surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bowling Green, KY. Faye was born January 9, 1931 in Riverside, KY to the late Chester and Linnie Thomas. She was a member of Riverside Christian Church. She was a homemaker with many talents that she passed on to those she loved throughout the years. She was a gifted seamstress and piecing homemade quilts was her passion. She was known for her cooking and passed down treasured recipes to those she loved. She also loved to work in her flower garden and opened her heart to nurture many children over the years. Faye is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, William Kenneth Madison; 2 sisters, Nell DeJarnette and Polly Duckett; 2 sons, William Alan Madison and James Paul Madison (Jennifer); 2 daughters, Wava Pendley and Peggy Hoffman (Shane); 7 grandchildren, Becky, Tracy, Dex, AJ, Kyle, Kent, and Elliott; and 6 great grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her brother Tex C Thomas, son Mark Madison, son-in-law Bobby Pendley and grandson Timothy Kirk Madison. Visitation will be at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, July 19, 2019 and 9:00 AM to 11:00AM Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.
