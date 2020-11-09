Auburn - Flora Bell Malone, 83 of Auburn. KY. Services will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Auburn, KY. Burial will be in the church cemetery. She is survived by her children-Shirley (Grady) Fenner, Sandra (Ron) Gilmer, Rickie Malone, Celida Malone, Stephanie Malone, brother-June Wisdom, several grandchildren, nieces, cousins and friends.
