Wenatchee, Washington - Flora 'Colleen' Weaver, 95, passed into the arms of Jesus on March 4, 2021.
Colleen was born May 27, 1925 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Suzanne and Nicholas White and was the youngest of eleven siblings.
After graduating from Bowling Green High School in 1943, she married Daniel L. Weaver. Upon his discharge from the military in 1946 they moved to Buffalo, New York.
In 1950, they moved to Richland, Washington and began their careers at Hanford Nuclear Plant where Colleen worked as a laboratory technician. During this time, their sons Lee and daughter Renee were born.
They retired in 1984 and moved to Southern California. In 1988 they boarded the 42' trawler boat and set out for Washington State. They spent several months cruising Puget Sound, Canada and Alaska. They also explored the United States and Canada by motorhome and motorcycle, spending the summers in Spokane, Washington and winters in Key West, Florida. They settled in the Keys and lived there for several years.
Following her beloved Danny's passing in 2013, she moved to the Wenatchee, Washington area with her daughter Renee' and son-in-law, Tom.
One of Colleen's favorite pasttimes was riding her bike through the neighborhood feeding stray cats. She also loved to feed the fish from her dock in the Keys. Her love and compassion for animals and nature were beyond measure, and she shared her beautiful smile with everyone she met.
We would like to extend a very special thanks to all of the staff at the Maple Lodge in Wenatchee who so lovingly cared for her the past two years as well as Wenatchee Area Hospice.
Colleen was preceded in death by her husband Danny and her son, Lee. She is survived by her daughter Renee' Hughes (Tom); granddaughters, Tayna and Melissa; as well as two great-grandchildren. Colleen will be laid to rest in the Plum Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Highland Baptist Church, 2413 Highland Church Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.