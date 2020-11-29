Bowling Green, Kentucky – Florence “Bea” Tinsley, 93, passed away November 28th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy C. Tinsley and son, Jerry C. Tinsley. Florence is survived by her son, Ray Davis (Kathleen); daughters, Nancy Carter (Randy) and Judy Kees (Stanley); 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and 1 great, great grandchild. Services will be private. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.