Bowling Green – Florence Imogene “Jean” Strunk, 95, of Woodburn passed away Monday, November 11 at Hopkins Nursing Home.
The Whitley County native was a daughter of the late Maude Leach Hill and Arthur Hill. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Emby Strunk; two infant sons; three brothers, Glen Hill, Kenneth Hill, and Robert C. Hill; one sister, Deloris Brewster; one nephew, Larry Hill. Jean is survived by three nieces, Donna Brosche (Steve), Rhonda Buehl (Bob), and Teresa Hill; Seven nephews, Bobby Joe Hill, Arthur Hill, Jerry Hill, David Hill, Rick Hill, Chad Hill, and Terry Hill; along with several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial the follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3:30 – 6:30 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral home and on Wednesday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.