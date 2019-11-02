Bowling Green - Florence Jeanette Iglehart, age 85, was freed from the pain of this world at 4:40 on Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2019, exactly one month after her 85th birthday. Released now from 20 years of debilitating back pain, she is resting now in God's Gloryland.
She was born in Savannah, GA to R.L. and Grace Owen on September 27, 1934. She was in her 66th year as wife to husband, Gene Iglehart. She was the loving and giving mother to 4 children: Vickie Iglehart, of Franklin, KY, Stan Iglehart (Carol), of Geneva, IL, Jan Trabue (Dwight), of Bowling Green and Julie Swack (John), of Bowling Green. She was also a loving and giving grandmother to 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She also is survived by two sisters, Martha Martin (Lou) of Indianapolis, IN and Gail Lucas of Savannah, GA, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brothers Ashley Owen, Robert Owen and sister Dorothy "Dot" Barrow.
Together with her husband, she worked as a volunteer archaeologist in Israel several times at the City of David Dig in Jerusalem. They also volunteered as missionaries with Southern Baptist Missionaries in Kentucky, Arizona, Brazil, South Africa and Dominica sometimes serving up to 9 months at a time. Her greatest ministry was working with Japanese women teaching English as a Second Language as well as teaching them to crochet. This lady was truly a credit to her family, an asset to her community and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Her legacy will live on in the lives of all those she touched through her generosity, love, compassion and faith in her savior, Jesus Christ.
Public visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Eastwood Baptist Church from 5 to 8 pm and Saturday, November 9 from 9 to 11 am. The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Eastwood Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to H.O.T.E.L., Inc.