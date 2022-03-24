Bowling Green - Irene (Morgan) Hughes, age 85, passed away on March 23, 2022, at her home in Alvaton, KY after a lengthy bout with Alzheimer's.
The Allen County, KY native was born on November 13, 1936, to the late Allen Floyd "Jake" and Sarah Frances (Strausburg) Morgan.
Irene was a faithful member of Oak Forest No. 2 Missionary Baptist Church in Allen County where she later served as a Sunday School teacher. She attended Oak Forest School, a one-room school, and graduated from Allen County High School in 1955. Upon graduation, she went to work as a dental assistant for Dr. Lambert until she married Estle Ray Hughes and moved to Bowling Green. They were married December 23, 1955, in Franklin, KY by the Rev. James E. Hill, Jr. and spent their honeymoon in Key West, Homestead, and Clewiston, FL. Irene worked as a tax preparer for 36 years. Other jobs she held during her life were Inspector for Auburn Hosiery Mill, Cashier for Kroger, Bookkeeper for Charles Store, Royal Crown Bottling Co., and McQueen Beauty & Barber Supply.
Irene's love and passion for flowers and plants were evident to all who knew her well. Often, she shared flower bulbs, plant cuttings, and even designed floral arrangements for special occasions at the request of family members and friends. For many years she was a member of the Bowling Green Garden Club, served as Treasurer; Life member of Cardinal Council of KY Garden Clubs, served as Treasurer of H.A.N.D.S. Tree Program and Flower Show Chairman; Two Creeks Garden Club of Alvaton; SOKY Iris Society, established Iris Test Garden at Natcher Elementary; Louisville Flower Arrangers Guild, as well as being a National Garden Club Accredited Flower and Plant Show Judge. Also, she was a member of the Patrick Gillmore DAR Chapter of Scottsville, served as Chapter Historian and as Finance Committee Co-Chairperson for a term.
Irene was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Ray Hughes; two brothers, Robert and Gene Morgan; one sister, Louise Gardner; brothers-in-law, Donald Gardner, Chuck Burris, and Kenneth Pearson; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Murray, Martha Baker, and Neva Sue Brownfield Stamps.
Irene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her memories will be cherished by her husband of 66 years, Estle Ray Hughes; her son, Keith Morgan Hughes (Cheryl) of Alvaton, KY; and grandson, Jacob Morgan Hughes of Bowling Green, KY; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hughes of Chesterfield, VA; three brothers, Gary Morgan (Vicky) of Springfield, KY, Joe Morgan (Kathy) of Hodgenville, KY, Dwight Morgan of Leitchfield, KY; two sisters, Faye Burris of Scottsville, KY, Brenda Pearson of Pee Wee Valley, KY: brothers-in-law, Johnny Murray, Al Baker, Bill Brownfield, and Donald Stamps; sisters-in-law, Linda Morgan of Alvaton, KY, Patsy Morgan of Bowling Green; one cousin, Diane Fisher (Kenneth) of Scottsville, KY, and numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Funeral service will be on Saturday at 2:30 pm at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held in the Oak Forest No. 2 Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Oak Forest No. 2 Cemetery Fund c/o Judson Morgan, 961 Union Camp Road, Lafayette, TN 37083 or Cardinal Council. This program plants memorial trees in Bowling Green. Irene served on this committee and enjoyed this service to the community. On memo line of check , write In Memory of Irene Hughes. Checks only, no cash please. Mail checks to Connie Vincent, Attention Cardinal Council, P O Box 157, Smiths Grove, KY 42171-0157.