Morgantown - Timothy "Timmy" Keown passed away on Saturday July 13, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Timmy was born October 2, 1955 in Butler County, Kentucky to the late Floyd L. and Lena Mae Hafley Keown. He was a member of Christian Home Church of Christ and a self-employed businessman. He was a car enthusiast and collector.
Timmy is survived by his bride of 44 years, Veronica Tomes Keown, daughter Kimberly Elms (Joey), and son Jon Keown (Tiffany), five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He is also survived by two sisters Linda Howard (Michael), and Trisha Lackey.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 from 11:00 am-8:00 pm and Saturday 8:00 am until funeral time at 2:00 pm at the Jones Funeral Chapel. The family would like to request that those having classic cars, drive them to the funeral in his honor. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Timmy at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com.