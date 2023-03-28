BOWLING GREEN – Frances Charlene Wingfield Hall went to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mary (Cassady) Wingfield of Edmonson County, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gene R. Hall; a sister, Lois Madison; two brothers, M.O. “Johnny” Wingfield and Marvin Wingfield; and a niece, Darla Watts.
Charlene was born and raised in Edmonson County, Kentucky. She was a faithful member of White Stone Quarry Baptist Church where she loved to sing her favorite hymns and enjoyed leading the choir and facilitating the music for various occasions. She was a sweet soul with many special friends and loved ones.
She leaves behind three children: one son, David Michael Hall (Janice); two daughters, Jeane Michelle Buchanan and Mary Jewell “MJ” Palmer (Ron); four grandchildren, Angela L. Duncan (Kevin), David A. Hall (Kristyn), Bobby Gene Buchanan and John Conard Buchanan; seven wonderful great-grandchildren, Braxton, Bradley, Bristol, Tay, Marcus, Mac and Peyton E. In addition, she is survived by two sisters, Jessie Hinton (Huey) and Joan Saunders (Everett) and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday morning prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Charlene’s memory may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
