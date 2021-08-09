Bowling Green – Frances Lindsey Davis passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Edmonson County Health Care Center. She was originally from Edmonson County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Davis; father, Eugene E. Lindsey; mother, Georgia Davis Lindsey and two sisters, Hazel Lindsey Wood, and Elizabeth Crain Lindsey Madison. Also, preceding her in death was a niece, Martha Otto. Frances was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and held Bachelors, Masters and Rank I degrees. She began her teaching career in Edmonson County, taught in Warren County Schools and retired from Bowling Green City Schools with 40 years of service. She loved her years of teaching and counseling. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Known for her collection of dolls and beautiful garden flowers, she loved to share both with everyone. Her collection of dolls is displayed in her own “Doll Cottage.”
She was a member of the Bowling Green Seventh-Day Adventist Church for 47 years; a member of Leitchfield Seventh-Day Adventist Church for five years, and a member of Sandhill Seventh-Day Adventist Church. During these years, she gave much help to the Kentucky/Tennessee Conference. She served on the Educational Committee, visited the schools, and helped with evaluation and programs. She also served on the finance committee, seven years on the Executive Committee and other committees through the years.
She and Buford loved to travel. They traveled through all 48 states, Mexico, Canada, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.
Frances leaves to everyone her appreciation for every kindness shown to her and Buford through the years – loving words, smiles and kindnesses too numerous to be recorded. She leaves this world looking forward to greeting you with a joyful hug – never to leave you again.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory several nieces and nephews, their families, her caretakers, many neighbors, and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.