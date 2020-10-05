BROWNSVILLE, Ky. - On Saturday, October 3rd, Frances Elaine Parsley, 96, went home to see Jesus, her husband of 60 years Andrew Gus Parsley, SR, family, and friends in her new heavenly home.
She was the daughter of Hilary and Mattie Vincent. She was born on Salem Road in the community of Prosperity, KY (Bee Springs) on February 28, 1924. She is predeceased by her husband Gus, brother William Vincent, and sister Mary Helen Burnette. Gus and Elaine were married May 27, 1942. This true love produced two children: a daughter Nancy Sue Parsley Potter, married to Richard Potter, and a son Andrew Gus Parsley, JR, married to Kaye. From these unions came six grandchildren: Nancy Elizabeth Potter, Dr. Katherine Elaine Potter, Sarah Parsley Peterson married to Justin Peterson, Emily Elaine Parsley, Mattie Drew Parsley, and Rachel Diane Parsley. Great grandchildren are Hank Peterson, Brooks Peterson, and Lilly Jane Peterson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Our mother truly loved Edmonson County and its people. Elaine maintained employment as a Kentucky Trial Commissioner thru age 93. She was a charter member of the Edmonson County Homemakers, charter member of the Edmonson County Ambulance Board, member of the Order of Eastern Star, and was an extremely active Republican holding many state and national positions. She was a public school teacher and Sunday School teacher for many years. It's fair to say she was a mover and a shaker when there was a job or good cause! She was a faithful Christian and loved her church family at Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church. Her favorite past time was inviting people to church and then asking them to sit with her. We feel certain if she could talk, she would tell you this is not the end but just the glorious beginning! As a result of COVID-19 and for the safety of family and friends, the family has chosen to have a private service to honor her memory. The Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and remembrance may be made to Southern Kentucky Hospice House or Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church.