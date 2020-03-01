Bowling Green - Frances 'Jonell' Bratcher Pruett, 82, of Bowling Green passed away February 29, 2020 at her residence.
The Bowling Green native was born March 20, 1937 to the late Herman and Hallie Norris Bratcher. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin Eugene Scott; sister, Lucille Hopper; and brother, Bobby Bratcher. Jonell loved and served her church, Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ, as a Sunday school teacher amongst other roles. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to serve others and never met a stranger and all who knew her loved her.
Survivors include her husband, William Marvin Pruett; her only surviving sibling, Jerry Bratcher; daughters, Bobbie Lee (Darrel) and Patricia Jent (Ed); grandchildren, Joshua Adam Lee (Ashley), Sierra Williamson (Matthew), Hunter Jent (Ashley), and Spencer Jent; great-grandchildren, Savannah Williamson, Stetson Williamson, Cole Lee, and Elijah Jent; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2 at 1 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Church of Christ with visitation from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will take place in the Mount Pleasant Church of Christ Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel.
