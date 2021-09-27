Elizabethtown – Frances “Tiny” Smith, 86 of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Helmwood Healthcare. She was a native of Hardin County. She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Smith and her parents, Hugh and Alma Priddy Simpson. Survivors include her five children, Jim (Tammy) Smith of Bowling Green, Hugh (Gina) Smith of Sonora, Tim (Debby) Smith, Teresa (Danny) Powell and Ramona (Dale) Payton all of Elizabethtown; one sister, Margie Dillendar of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Devon (Houston) Logsdon, Klint (Amanda) Powell, Casey (Kelly) Payton, Billy (Bethany) Smith, Jordanna (Craig) Pike, Graham Smith, Nathan Smith and Jamie Smith and great grandchildren, Shelby Logsdon, Parker Logsdon, Henry Powell, Chance Powell, Josey Payton, Jake Payton, Oakley Payton, Jasper Smith, Banner Smith, Abigail Pike, Jackson Pike and Carter Pike. Services will be private with burial in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.