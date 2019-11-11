Bowling Green - Frances M. Sandefur Shultz age 87 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully Saturday at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky surrounded by her loving family.
The Henderson, Kentucky native was born to the late Edward and Louise Kruse Sandefur. Frances was a member of State Street United Methodist Church, where she served as the church secretary for several years. She was a housewife and homemaker. Frances was a dedicated and faithful military wife that loved her country and a devoted and loving mother to her girls.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Don E. Shultz Jr., three daughters Deborah L. Shultz and her husband Karl Jahrling of Brentwood, TN, Kimberly D, Sheidler and her husband Jack of Bowling Green, and Dawn Price and her husband Chris of Springboro, Ohio and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Frances's Life will be at 4:00 pm, Saturday and friends may call on the family from 2:00 until service time at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.