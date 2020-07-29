Smiths Grove - Frances McKay Smith (nee Lewis) age 94, Smiths Grove, KY, passed away on Friday, July 24, in her home, surrounded by family. She was the only daughter of Col. Thomas K and Helen Lewis. She leaves 5 children, Linda McCormick (Richard), Ann Kirk Lehmann (Robert Crim), Brock Lehman (Cleo), Esli Pelly (David), and Alex Smith. She also leaves 6 grandchildren, Erin Foster (Jeff), Seth McCormick (Caitlin), Kirk Lehman, Drew Lehman, Croslin Pelly Holley and McKay Pelly, and 5 great grandchildren with another great grandchild due in October. She was cherished by her dear friends Velta Rose Smith, Spiros Sarakatsannis, and Jerrold Freed.
Franny, as she was known by her many friends, grew up in Ft. Thomas, went to school there and spent much of her adult life in northern KY. She attended Centre College and the College Conservatory of Music, Cincinnati, where she was a piano major and active in Phi Beta music sorority. She enjoyed playing bridge with both her Phi Beta sisters and her Ft. Thomas friends for many years. Continuing with her interest in music, she was for many years Junior Choir Director at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Ft. Thomas. She also served on the Altar Guild and was the first woman to serve on the Vestry and also as Junior Warden. She was honored to be appointed by Bishop Hosea to serve on the board of The Cathedral Domain in Irvine, KY, for five years. She was the first president of Youth Haven Guild and a charter member. Fran was also past president of Cosmopolitan Literary Club in Ft. Thomas. She was always involved in her children's lives by serving on the PTA, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was also active in Chi Omega Mother's Club.
After moving to Smiths Grove in July 1997, she was a parishioner of St. Andrews in Glasgow, KY. While a member there she made many friends with whom she enjoyed playing dominoes. She was also a member of the Glasgow Garden Club and Divas Book Club in Smiths Grove. In her last years she attended Christ Church, Bowling Green.
Fran was actively involved with her daughter Esli's business, The Garden Patch, and her grandchildren Croslin and McKay. Reading, gardening, and entertaining were all things she loved to do. She was known for her double chocolate cakes, deviled eggs, and beautifully set tables, always with a beautiful floral arrangement.
She lived a long and productive life filled with faith, family and friends. She will be missed, but we are happy she has gone home to be with the Lord.
Frances will be buried along side her parents at a private family burial service in Bardstown, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to either Christ Episcopal Church, 1215 State Street, Bowling Green, KY. 42101 or St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 3 Chalfonte Place, Ft. Thomas, KY. 41075 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky Inc., www.hospicesoky.org. Her care was entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Homes, Smiths Grove Chapel.