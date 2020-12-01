Bowling Green – Frances O. Tuggle Stewart age 79 of Bowling Green, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday morning. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Sherman Wilson O’Neal and Clara Mai Criswell O’Neal She is the widow of the late Don Tuggle and Allen Stewart.
Frances is survived by her Son Steve Tuggle and his wife Carol of Scottsville, a daughter Debbie Whalen and her husband Gerald of Bowling Green, KY. Brother Billy O’Neal and his wife Kathy of Dallas, Texas. Sister Sharon O’Neal of Bowling Green. Step son Brian Stewart and his son Dalton of Fayetteville, N.C. Sister-in-law, Wilma Johnson of Bowling Green.
Private services will be held due to COVID 19. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.