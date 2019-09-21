Russellville - Frances B. Soyars, age 93 of Russellville, Kentucky went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Greenwood Nursing and Rehab in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was a Logan County native born March 20, 1926 to the late Ezbon Beauchamp and Harriet Browning Beauchamp. She was the last sibling of 11 children; she is having a family reunion with her siblings, Ezbon "Buck" Beauchamp, Tilden Beauchamp, Curtis Mack Beauchamp, Felix Beauchamp, Henry Boyd Beauchamp, Jo Wilson, Elizabeth Sweatt, Amanda Schneider, Kay Black and Lucy Kennedy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Soyars and son in law, George Dalton. She was a past employee of the Kendall Company and attended The Living Word Church in Adairville.
She is survived by: 1 Daughter – Lea Michele Soyars Dalton – Beaver Dam, KY Special Friends – Joella Morrow and husband, Jim – Auburn, KY J.R. Morrow and wife, Kimberly, Sierra Morrow and Tanner Morrow Brother In Law – George Kennedy Sister In Laws – Peggy Beauchamp and Neta Beachamp Several Nieces and Nephews Special Caregiving Staff at Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center.
Funeral Services for Frances B. Soyars will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Summers, Kirby and Sanders Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Harper and Bro. Mike Humble officiating with burial to follow in Berea Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm and Sunday from 12:00 noon until the service hour of 2:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to Living Word Church or The Activities Dept. of Greenwood Nursing and Rehab. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Pallbearers: Jim Morrow, J. R. Morrow, Barry Kennedy, Rogers Soyars, Lester Barbee and Clay Barbee.
Honorary Pallbearers: Tanner Morrow, Robby McLellan and Matthew Williams.