Bowling Green - Frances Vaughn Stevens, 84, died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Funeral services will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4 pm - 8 pm at the funeral home and on Monday from 11 am - 1 pm. Full obituary at www.jvpfh.com.
