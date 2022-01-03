Bowling Green – Francis “Lloyd” Prescott, 74, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. Lloyd was born December 2, 1947 in Fitzgerald, Georgia to the late William “Dudley” Prescott and Mildred Valeria (Walker) Prescott. Lloyd held a bachelor’s degree of Religion and Theology from St. Andrews Theological College & Seminary in Lexington, North Carolina. He was an ordained Priest in the Anglican Church of North America. Most recently, he served as Priest for St. Michael’s Anglican Church at Shiloh in Gallatin, TN. He was retired from General Motors Dupont Paint Engineering Department. Lloyd was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served his country from 1965 -1972 as a Radio Operator. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 31 years, Regina Sowell Prescott; two sons, James “Erick” Walker (Erin) and Ronald “Keith” Walker (Tabitha); daughter, Brandi Walker Thomas (Matthew); sister, Charlotte McDonald (Paul); brother, Wayne Prescott (Grover Dade); seven grandchildren, Tiffany Walker, Tobi Walker, Avery & Amelia Pearce, Khloe Walker, Caden Priddy, and Karson Walker; great-granddaughter, Kinsleigh Weaver; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 4 to 6 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Michael’s Anglican Church at Shiloh in Gallatin, Tennessee “for family and friends to say their goodbyes until we meet again..... and we WILL meet again”. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael’s Anglican Church at Shiloh, Gallatin, TN.
