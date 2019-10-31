Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE LIKELY FRIDAY MORNING... .LOW TEMPERATURES WILL DIP INTO THE MID TO UPPER 20S ON FRIDAY MORNING. THESE FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER 20S. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND ALL OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL STAY UP ENOUGH BEFORE DAYBREAK FRIDAY TO ALLOW WIND CHILLS TO BOTTOM OUT AROUND 20 DEGREES FOR MOST OF THE REGION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&