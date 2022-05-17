Bowling Green – Frank D Davis, 90 of Bowling Green died Monday, May 16, 2022 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center. The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Rev. John White Davis and Mary Hawks Davis. He was the husband of the late Vanda Clemmons Davis. He is preceded in death by four brothers, Darrel Eugene, Carlos, Junior and Robert Davis and one sister, Christine Lindsey. Frank was a machinist for 35 years at Phillip Morris and a member of Wingfield United Baptist Church.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his two daughters, Barbara Basham (Dennis) and Donna Boots (Rod); his two sons, Dallas Davis (Janice) and Marvin Davis (Gidget); 14 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; two brothers, Johnny Davis (Kathy) and David Ray Davis (Alma), along with several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Wingfield United Baptist Church with burial in Wingfield Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel and 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Friday at Wingfield United Baptist Church.
