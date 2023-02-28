Bowling Green – Frank D. “Sonny” Sandidge age 89 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Frank was born April 8, 1933 in Bowling Green to the late Albert Lloyd and Elsie Runner Sandidge.
He was also preceded in death by his three sisters, Dorothy, Loretta and Juleda.
Frank was a proud United States Navy Veteran and proudly served in the Korean War on the U.S.S. Hale DD-642 and the USS Latimer APA-152. He was also a proud member of the American Legion. Frank enjoyed Antique and classic Car Shows and attending the Navy reunion with his companion Janyce Brown.
Frank is survived by his Life Long companion of 41 years, Janyce Brown; daughters, Pam Howard, Sandra Sandidge and a step daughter, Missy Rhea. His grandchildren Brad, Shelly, Jeremy, Kristie, Justin, and step granddaughter, McKenzie. His great grandchildren, Kolby, Britteney, Corey and Addy. His best friend Blake, not a regular dog as Sonny would say.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday and after 9:00 am Friday all at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery #2 with Navy Honors. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bowling Green Humane Society or Cruisin’ for a Cure.
