Bowling Green, Kentucky – Frank Jacobs Brent, 82, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on November 28, 2020. He was born to the late Lawrence and Luvena (Jacobs) Brent in Hart County, KY on January 23, 1938. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence Brent, Jr. and Phillip Brent, and sisters, Del Ray Brent and Virginia Wilson. Frank retired as a school bus driver for the Warren County School System and was a devout Baptist. Survivors include, sons, Tim Brent (Vickie) of Bowling Green, KY and Mike Brent (Martha) of Redmond, WA; grandchildren, Amanda Cornell, Matthew Brent, and Dylan Brent; sister, Vada Fryer; and great-grandchildren; Madison Cornell, Ayden Brent, and August Brent. Private services will be held on Wednesday. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS