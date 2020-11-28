Bowling Green, Kentucky – Frank Jacobs Brent, 82, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on November 28, 2020. He was born to the late Lawrence and Luvena (Jacobs) Brent in Hart County, KY on January 23, 1938. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence Brent, Jr. and Phillip Brent, and sisters, Del Ray Brent and Virginia Wilson. Frank retired as a school bus driver for the Warren County School System and was a devout Baptist. Survivors include, sons, Tim Brent (Vickie) of Bowling Green, KY and Mike Brent (Martha) of Redmond, WA; grandchildren, Amanda Cornell, Matthew Brent, and Dylan Brent; sister, Vada Fryer; and great-grandchildren; Madison Cornell, Ayden Brent, and August Brent. Private services will be held on Wednesday. J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.