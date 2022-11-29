Hardinsburg – Mr. Frank Joseph Jones, age 83, of Hardinsburg, KY, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. Mr. Jones was born November 20, 1939, the son of Clifton Ruddell and Mary Frances (Bayer) Jones.
Frank was involved in Law Enforcement for 55 years. He retired from the Kentucky State Police as a trooper in 1988. While with KSP, he was involved with the Special Response Team as a sniper. Frank also spent many years working with the Hardinsburg Police Department and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office. Law Enforcement was his life and he always tried to share his knowledge and experience as a training instructor for various departments, or just through individual conversations that he had throughout the years. He was a great storyteller and liked to fish, read, and travel. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anna Catherine (Robbins) Jones; his son, Scott J. Jones; and his brother, Clifton Jones. He is survived by four children, Frank Jeffrey Jones and his wife, Laura, Bowling Green, KY, Nancy J. Tate and her husband, Ed, Brandenburg, KY, Jennifer J. Mabry and her husband, Michael, Elizabethtown, KY, and Melissa J. Brown, Owensboro, KY; 11 grandchildren, Hannah (Randy), Scott, Erin, Dillon, Lacee, Collin, Caleb (Tammy), Regan, Katie (John), Liza (Joel), and Sarah; six great grandchildren, Cambell, Claire, Drake, Kian, Anna Ruth, and Christine; and his sister, Catherine Beauchamp, Short Creek, KY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM CST, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Axtel, KY, with Rev. Shaiju Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Romuald’s gymnasium in Hardinsburg, on Monday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM CST; and at the church on Tuesday, from 9:30 AM CST until the time of mass. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky State Police Trooper Island, P.O. Box 473, Albany, KY 42602.
