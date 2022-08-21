Bowling Green - Frank K. Checkeye of Bowling Green, passed away at his home Aug 17th 2022. He was a beloved father, son and brother. His survivors include his two sons Camden and Kayston Checkeye, his mother Carol Hammers, stepfather James Hammers and sister Kim Checkeye.
He is preceded in death by his father Frank T. Checkeye and brother Timothy C. Checkeye (at birth).
Cremation was chosen. There will be a celebration of life scheduled for a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
