Richmond – Francis “Frank” McGee, 77, husband of Marjorie Petrey McGee, died on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Baptist Health-Richmond.
Born on May 7, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Durward and Dolly Inez McGee. He was a retired Paint Superintendent at the Corvette/GMC manufacturing plant in St. Louis, Missouri and later at the Bowling Green, Kentucky plant. A veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post #12, a Green Beret in the US Army and a Kentucky Colonel. He was also a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Richmond, KY.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie E. McGee; one daughter, Tracie Jo McGee of Bowling Green, KY; Step Daughters, Donna Robinson (Richard) of Alabama, Diane Garrett (Keith) of Richmond, KY; Step Son, George Smith (Kim) of Richmond, KY; one daughter in law, Michelle McGee; eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnn McGee; one son, Rev. Kevin McGee; two brothers, Victor McGee and Edward McGee; and one sister, Fern Edwards.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January18, 2022 at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with John Doss officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. Burial will be on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Central Time-1:00 p.m. Eastern time at the Bowling Green Gardens, Bowling Green, Kentucky with Military Honors.
Honorary Pallbearers will be George Smith, Keith Garrett, Carl Arvin, Ednard “Bleu” Birazza, Don Brattin, Paul Jones and Leroy Petrey.
