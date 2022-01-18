Old Hickory, TN – Frank Steven “Steve” Weaver age 74 of Old Hickory, Tennessee. He passed away at Summit Hospital in TN. Steve was born to the late Frank L. and Louise Tabor Weaver He is also preceded in death by mother and father-in-law, Henry and Irene Roark.He was retired from the Tennessee Air National Guard as a Tech. He was a Baptist Served in the United States Air Force. Worked at Western KY University as Mechanic. Steve is survived by his wife of 49 years Pat Roark Weaver. Son Joseph Weaver (Nicole) of Nashville and grandchildren, Brookelynn and Blake. A step granddaughter, Ella. Sister, Charlotte Oller of Bowling Green and a brother, Ricky Weaver (Judell) of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Along with two aunts. Brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Steve requested to be cremated and his family will honor his wishes. Private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.