...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/
WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Far southern Indiana and much of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Wednesday to 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain during the day Wednesday will
transition to snow Wednesday evening and continue through the
night, tapering off by sunrise Thursday. Temperatures will drop
to around 20 degrees by Thursday morning resulting in snowy and
possibly icy roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
https://pws.trafficwise.org/pws In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Old Hickory, TN – Frank Steven “Steve” Weaver age 74 of Old Hickory, Tennessee. He passed away at Summit Hospital in TN. Steve was born to the late Frank L. and Louise Tabor Weaver He is also preceded in death by mother and father-in-law, Henry and Irene Roark.He was retired from the Tennessee Air National Guard as a Tech. He was a Baptist Served in the United States Air Force. Worked at Western KY University as Mechanic. Steve is survived by his wife of 49 years Pat Roark Weaver. Son Joseph Weaver (Nicole) of Nashville and grandchildren, Brookelynn and Blake. A step granddaughter, Ella. Sister, Charlotte Oller of Bowling Green and a brother, Ricky Weaver (Judell) of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Along with two aunts. Brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Steve requested to be cremated and his family will honor his wishes. Private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.