Smiths Grove – Frank Russell, Jr. 80 of Smiths Grove died Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Frank Russell, Sr. and Arvilla Richey Russell. He is preceded in death by three sisters, Loraine Dunn, Dorothy Barnett and Clara Earline Compton. Frank was a farmer and a member of the Smiths Grove United Methodist Church. He enjoyed going to gospel singings.
His survivor is his daughter Karen Gamel and her husband Richard.
Funeral service will be at 12 noon Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 12 noon Friday at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Smiths Grove United Methodist Church, P O Box Smiths Grove, KY 42171