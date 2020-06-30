Bowling Green - Frank "Woody" Sullivan, 87 of Bowling Green died Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Medical Center.
The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Frank and Eithel Poteet Sullivan and husband of the late Edith Marie Poteet Sullivan. He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Sullivan and a sister, Bonnie Sullivan Hall. Woody was a retired tool maker from Holley Carburetor and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
His survivors include a daughter, Sheila Flener (Sam), two sons, Russell Sullivan (Terry) and David Sullivan (Sheri); two grandchildren, Sarah Pruitt and Samantha Baker (Mica); four great grandchildren, Emily Pruitt, Nolan Baker, Lennon Baker and Zane Baker, a sister-in-law, Reda Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will able to pay their respects via a drive thru visitation on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. A private funeral service will follow with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery.
The family request expressions of sympathy be made to: Gideons International North Camp, P.O. Box 1577 Bowling Green, KY 42102-1577 or Calvary Baptist Church-Hard Hat Ministry 3011 Elrod Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104
