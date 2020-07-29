Bowling Green - Frankie Ground Stone, 89, died peacefully on July 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dan Stone; her son, Paul Jonathan Stone; her parents, Pleasant and Vadie Howell Ground of Three Forks, KY, seven brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Stone was a member of the Fidelis Sunday School class of First Baptist Church and spent most of her working years at American National Bank in Bowling Green.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Lynn McDaniel; and son-in-law, Bob McDaniel of Bowling Green; her sister-in-law, Garnet Ground of Indianapolis, IN; and lots of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020. Funeral Services and burial at Fairview Cemetery will be private.
Memorial gifts can be made to First Baptist Church's "The Time Is Now" campaign.