Bowling Green - Franklin Copas, 87, of Bowling Green passed away comfortably at home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was a son of the late Bert and Viola Richey Copas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glea Joiner Copas and a grandson, Clay Dillon Copas.
Mr. Copas worked for 40 years at Holley Carburetor and as a farrier. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 13 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 12 and from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, December 13 at the funeral home.
Mr. Copas is survived by three sons, Scottie Lee Copas, Ronnie B. Copas and Jeffrey Lynn Copas; five daughters, Barbara Spurlock, Beverly Joyner, Linda Huffman, Rhonda Harper and Kim Cunningham; a brother, Danny Copas; a sister, Willodean Deyoung; twenty grandchildren, Daniel Spurlock, Darby Carter, Danica Spurlock Tester, Christopher Copas, Tracy Miller, Whitney Goins, Ariel Lawrence, Ryan Copas, Kristin Chase, Matthew Copas, Michelle Jones, Jeffery Copas, II, Dalton Copas, Skyler Huffman, Hillary Bishop, Shelby Harper, Hannah Ridley, Kelly Flora, Jessica Cunningham and Halie Cunningham; twenty four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.