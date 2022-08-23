Bowling Green - Mr. Fred Leath, age 83, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM at The Waters of Springfield, TN.
He was born on May 30, 1939 in Macon County, TN. He moved to Simpson County, KY when he was 7 years old. He grew up on a dairy farm and loved the outdoors and the cows that he helped care for.
He graduated from Franklin-Simpson High and attended WKU until his junior year. He joined the Air Force in 1958-1962. He was stationed at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia during the Cuban Crisis. He married Shirley Ann Turner, the love of his life, on August 17, 1958 before leaving for Okinawa, Japan for 1 1/2 years. His specialty was weapon and serviced the 50 caliber machine in the B52.
In college he majored in Mechanical Engineering. He designed many interesting degreaser and cleaning machines in his 40 years of work. He worked for Detrex in Bowling Green, KY for 30 years and Cor Pane Industries in Louisville, KY for 10 years.
His hobbies were gardening. His specialty was the very best tomatoes. One year he had ripe tomatoes third week of June or in his outdoor garden. Other hobbies were woodworking, photography, raising show quality iris's and fancy pigeons.
He was a former member of the Franklin Church of Christ in Franklin, KY where he was baptized. He was a member and deacon of the University Heights Church of Christ and also taught Bible classes.
He and Shirley had a daughter, Kathy Ellen from Bowling Green, KY and a son, Randy Douglas and wife, Shollie from Knoxville, TN.
Services will be at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory in Franklin, KY. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Funeral services will be held the same day, Thursday, at 3:00 PM with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery with military rights given by the Simpson County Honor Guard.
