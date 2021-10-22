Bowling Green - Fred Nash, 92, of Rockfield, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The Metcalfe County native was a son of the late Albert and Edna Deckard Nash. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gertie Nash; four sisters, Gladys Jones, Mattie Edwards, Adean Martin, and Estelle Miles; and two brothers, Chester Deckard and Jackie Nash.
Mr. Nash was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church and attended Clear Fork Baptist Church. He was retired from Tri-State Bedding and Fruit of the Loom.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, October 27 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, October 26 at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, October 27 at the funeral home.
He is survived by two daughters, Linda Holdcraft (Terry) and Lisa Gregory; two grandchildren, Daniel Holdcraft and Susan Wickliff; a sister, Alice Lamastus; a brother, Keith Nash; and several nieces and nephews. The family would also like to give a special thanks to his caregivers, Melanie Franklin, Sharon Franklin, Debbie Thomas and Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.