Franklin, KY - Mrs. Freddie Elaine Rust, age 80, of Russellville, KY, formally of Franklin, KY, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 9:56 AM at her residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, KY. A private family graveside service is scheduled at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, KY.
Elaine was born on December 21st, 1939 in Nashville, TN to the late Curtis Talmadge and Alma Fleming Hodges. She is also preceded in death by her husband Tommy Rust, 1 brother, Curtis Hodges and 2 sons-in-law, Dr. Phil Drake and Dale Walters.
She is survived by 5 daughters, Rhonda Barrow of Franklin, KY, Janet Drake (Michael Cronin) of Russellville, KY, Bonnie White (Michael) of Woodburn, KY, Michelle Hall (Mitch) of Auburn, KY and Cherie Chavez (Kenny) of Phoenix, AZ; 9 grandchildren, Rachael Barrow, Holly Britt, Lauren Moe, Clint Walters, Kayla Fugate, Corey Fugate, Haley Danehy, Taylor Hollars, Morgan Chavez; 7 great-grandchildren, Roman Rigsby, Colt Griffin, Silas Danehy, Camden Lee Britt, Sophie Grace Moe, Ola James Danehy, Avery Elizabeth Britt; 1 sister, Barbara Wims (Jerry) of Franklin, KY; a sister-in-law, Nancy Hodges of Franklin, KY; several nieces and nephews.
Elaine is a member of Franklin Church of Christ in Franklin, KY. She attended Franklin-Simpson High School. Elaine worked as property manager for Countryside Village. She enjoyed reading and loved gardening. Elaine was an avid dog lover.
