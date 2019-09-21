Bowling Green - Freddie Joe Anderson, 63 of Bowling Green died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late William Fred and Geneva Hudson Anderson. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Gibson; two brothers, Wallace Joiner and William Martin Anderson. He was of the Baptist Faith and a retired master carpenter.
His survivors include, his companion, Lisa Johnson; two daughters, Genevieve Lee Anderson, Kristen Rebecca Lynn Buster (Chris); one son, William Fred Anderson (Kimberly); ten grandchildren, Destiny Key-Anderson, Peyton Middleton, Cameron Middleton, Gavin Anderson, Ashton Gibson, Callie Anderson, Desmond Dulsky, Logan Buster, Baily Gordon, Lyanna Buster; one great grandchild to be Xavier William Yielding; two sisters, Kaye Level and Diane Gable; three brothers, Louis Clark (Sharon), Virgil Joiner and Ronnie Anderson (Reyna); several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.