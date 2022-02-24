Bowling Green - Freddie Joe Grimes, 75 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Medical Center.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Garnet and Catherine Rich Grimes. He is preceded in death by one sister, Greta White; four brothers, G. D., Bron, Rick, Lewie Grimes. He was a retired employee for the Warren County Road Department. He was a member of Boiling Springs Church of Christ.

His survivors include three sons, Joey Grimes, Chaun Grimes and Cary Joe Grimes; two granddaughters, Alexis Grimes and Kynleigh Ferguson; one sister, Nancy Mae Grimes; three brothers, Greg Grimes (Beverly), Roddy Grimes (Judy) and Danny Grimes; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon, Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-12 noon on Monday at the funeral home.

The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Boiling Springs Cemetery 1340 Boiling Springs Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42101