Bowling Green - Freddie Arie was born on June 5, 1941 in Lindale, Texas to Plemon and Emma Arie and passed from this life on February 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Alice Thorn and Betty Fay Griffis and one brother, Robert Arie.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Ann, son Joel and his wife Lisa of Midlothian, TX and daughter Angie Conrad of Bowling Green, four grandchildren, Jamie and Dillon Arie, Kate and Ian Conrad and 2 great grandchildren, McKinna and Jaxson, two brothers, Plemon (Son) Arie, Jr. and wife, Mary of Crockett, TX and Jerry Arie and wife Ann of Balch Springs, Tx and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially the Whitton family (our "bloodkin" by the blood of the lamb.)
Freddie was a member of the Southside Church of Christ where he had served as an elder for many years. Before moving to Kentucky in 2007, Freddie served as an elder of the Dallas Ave. Church of Christ in Lancaster, TX. If you were sick, you could bet on getting a call from Freddie to check on you and if you weren't at services he called to see if everything was ok. Serving the Lord has been number one in his life since he became a Christian in 1959. Freddie graduated high school in 1960 and began driving a truck delivering 55 gallon barrels. He took classes about tabulation equipment and card sorters and then started to work for Lone Star Gas Co in 1962 working with punch cards and as computers came in, the Gas Co. sent him to school for computer operating and he later became manager of their computer operations. He worked for them and the companies who bought them out for 42 years. He had been working as a computer consultant for Dr. Barry Merrill for 25-30 years.
Freddie was a softball umpire for 25 years. If you wanted to know about a rule in softball, you ask Freddie who could give you the rule along with the rule number and section where you could find the answer. He loved to give all the little kids at church money for ice cream and he always had a dollar for any little kids he happened to see at the restaurants. He also loved to tell a good joke and John often said that's number so and so. He loved country songs, and loved to sing them, but usually sounded like a broken record as he only sang the one line he knew best like Honey, Honey, Honey won't you open that door, it's cold outside sleeping on the floor, honey won't you open that door.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 18 from 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturday morning from 9 am to 10 am at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A Celebration of Life will begin Saturday, February 19 at 10 am at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Foundation Christian Academy in Freddie's name so that the pre-school can get a laminator. The address is 2480 Three Springs Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104.