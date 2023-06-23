BOWLING GREEN – Freddie Mae Cole, 92, of Bowling Green, KY peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 7th, 1931, in Bowling Green, KY to the late Fred Bratton and Othella Howard.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lenville Eugene Cole in June 1981, daughter Paula K. Clark in September 2021 and daughter Portia J. Cole in July 1980.
Freddie Mae worked tirelessly to make a wonderful home and life for her family. She loved gardening, travel, YA-YA sisters, and spending time with her family and many friends.
She is survived by her two daughters Pamela (Cliff) Mathias of Ohio, Patricia (Mike) May of Earlington, KY; two sons, Eugene (Cynthia) Cole of Manhattan, Kansas, and William Lyle (Kathleen) Cole of Hurley, NY; 9 grandchildren, Jerry Len Uzzle, Rachel Leigh Coones, Jonathan Mathias, Chelsea Hudson, Veronica Wycinski, Cameron Maelen Cole, Michell Ryter, Torrie Kalm, and Kathy May and 9 Great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 28th, 2023, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bowling Green.
