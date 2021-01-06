Bowling Green - Freddy Lynn Morris, age 65, Bowling Green, died January 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born to the late George Thomas and Mary Katherine (Davis) Morris on June 3, 1955 in Princeton, Kentucky. Freddy was a retired minister who had dedicated his life to his ministry.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vivian "Vicki" (Wilkerson) Morris; son Matt Morris; daughters Amy Willis (Curtis) and Laura Day (Blake); grandchildren Logan, Lucas, Jaxson Morris, and Grant Willis; brothers Tommy Morris, Donnie Morris (Karen), and Randy Morris (Amy); and several nieces and nephews who will be missed by all.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-11 am Friday, January 8, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a graveside service and burial to follow visitation at 1:30 pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Henderson, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memories be shared. Please share your favorite stories of Freddy via Facebook or bring your stories written out to the visitation or graveside service. The family will be compiling these stories in a book to remember him by.