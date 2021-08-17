Park City – Frederick Allen Compton, 49 of Park City passed peacefully on Monday, August 16, 2021 at T J Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Freddie and Betty Allen Compton. He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Angie Compton and Sherri Allen. Frederick was a farmer and employed by Jenkins Farms. His survivors include his fiance, Leslie Wallen; two children, Haley Compton (Cody Smotherman) and Skylar Compton; two grandchildren, Xander Smotherman and Autumn Smotherman; three step children, Cheyenne Ramey (Kyle), Conner Turner and Michael Logan; two step grandchildren, Jaxton Bailey and Kaseton Ramey; one brother- in-law, Raymond Allen; and one nephew, Zach Allen. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Rocky Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS