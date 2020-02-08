Bowling Green - Frederick George "Freddie" DeVries Jr., 73, of Bowling Green, KY entered into rest Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky with his loving family at his bedside. Freddie was born January 19, 1947 in Bowling Green, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents Frederick George DeVries Sr. and Virginia Hope (Posey) DeVries. Freddie was a retired salesman for IBM and former owner of the Mahogany Mantle in Bowling Green. He was a member of the Baptist faith, veteran of U. S. Army, member of the Lambda Chi Alpha at Western Kentucky University and a member of the Senators Club. Fred will be remembered for his big heart, engaging personality, sense of humor and love for eating Boyce Burgers. He enjoyed being a farmer and spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He left indelible memories with all who knew him. Survivors include his wife of 47 years Connie Jean DeVries, son Erick DeVries (Melissa), daughters Amy Woosley (Jamie) and Heather Maples (Ben). Sister Christine Sowders (David) and sister-in-law Carol Anglea (Ronnie). Six precious grandchildren Chase and Mason DeVries, Jamison and Carver Woosley, Jane Ava and Lydia Bea Maples. Nieces Michelle Baker (Jeff) and Crystal Morse (Jim). Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS
Commented