Bowling Green - Frederick Marshall Osmun (Fred), 80, of Bowling Green KY, passed on to his next adventure on May 28, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. Fred was born on September 24, 1940, to Vivan and Bessie (Clayson) Osmun in Cuba NY. He served his country in the Army from 1959 to 1961. During this time, he met the love of his life Lola (Sampson) Osmun and they were married on July 8th 1961. Fred worked security for the State of New York Department of Mental Health for 28 years. Fred and Lola welcomed two children into their family by adoption and spent 13 years in Cuba NY raising their children and spending time with family on the Clayson farm at Cuba Lake.
Fred was never at a loss for words and enjoyed meeting, talking, and joking with people from all walks of life. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. Upon his retirement Fred combined his gift of words with enjoyment of racing, spending 8 years announcing modified racing events. In 1995 Fred and Lola moved to Florida. Fred and Lola enjoyed seeing the countryside and spent 8 years traveling across the United States in an RV before settling in Bowling Green KY to live near their daughter.
Fred also loved to read; tinker with anything broken, especially farm equipment; and fish at his favorite fishing hole in Janet's Paradise, KY.
Fred was predeceased by his parents and his son, Frederick L Osmun (2003).
Fred will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Lola; daughter Lynn (Robbie) Castro; daughter-in-law Barbara Osmun. 9 grandchildren: Michael (Sherrie) Cummings, Keith (JoAnn) Osmun, Thomas (Laura) Pscholka, Bonnie Osmun, Schwinn (Corie) Pscholka, Hailey (Dillan) Newell, Samantha (Johnathan) Zlater, Alyssa Pscholka (Jesse Basilio), and Ziva Castro. 9 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Abiding by his wishes, there will be no services. Those who wish, may kindly consider a donation in his memory to Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave STE B, Bowling Green, KY 42103 (Hosparushealth.org)