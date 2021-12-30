Bowling Green - Frederick Raymond Carver, I passed peacefully with his family at his bedside December 28, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY. He was born to Rev. Frederick Carver, Jr and the late Marian Brown Carver on March 10, 1978. He was a Warren Central High School graduate and he had accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was married to Amber Johnson Carver and to this union Trevion, Frederick II and Mikayla Carver were born.

SERVICES will be January 2, 2022 at Next Level Church, 1405 Veterans Memorial, Bowling Green, KY with Visitation: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm followed by funeral at 2:00 pm. *Masks are required.