Bowling Green - Freeman Dorris, age 93, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was born January 3, 1929 as one of nine children to the late Theron Dorris and Della (Knight) Dorris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Barry Dorris.
He was a proud United States Army veteran, in which he proudly served in The Korean War. He was a Deacon and member at Lost River Church of Christ. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to fish, hunt and raise a garden, and especially loved giving what he raised in his garden away to people in the community. He also loved his family dearly, and enjoyed time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His survivors include his wife of almost 65 years, Glenna (McGehee) Dorris; sons, Larry Dorris (Beverly) and Jason Dorris (Tammy); grandchildren, Tyler Dorris (Jessica), Aaron Dorris (Anna), Joshua Dorris (Sydnee), and Olivia Payne (Josh); great-grandchildren, Parker, Aubrey, Sawyer, Clay, and Jase; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, April 18 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and resume Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
