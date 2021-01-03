Bowling Green - Freida Mae Goodman Phelps age 72 of Bowling Green, passed away New Years Day, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was born in Cromwell, Kentucky to the late Ruben Monroe and Louise Daugherty Goodman. She is also preceded in death by her son, Clayburn Phelps Jr. great grandchild Taylor Romero, Sister Dorothy "Dot" Phelps Evans. Special sister-in-law, Iva Dean Phelps. and several other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Freida was a faithful Housewife and Homemaker Loving mother and wonderful grandmother. She was a member of Andrew Baptist Church.
Freida is survived by her husband of 53 years, Clayburn Phelps. Her 3 sons, Kevin Phelps (Tonya), Barry Phelps both of Bowling Green, and Clay Phelps (Bobbie Sue) of Lewisburg.. Adopted daughter, Leighann Ayres (Dalton) of Franklin., Grandchildren, Cody Tomes (Emi), Bethany Romero (Curtis), Jonathan Phelps, Stephen Phelps, Samuel Phelps, Brylee Reece Spencer Phelps, and Michael Reece. Great grandchildren, Ainsley Tomes, Alexis Romero, Courtney Romero, Garrett Tomes, Victoria Romero and Ayla Romero. Sister, Sherry Gerding King (Chip) of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A brother-in-law and several sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be 12 noon to 8:00 pm Wednesday and after 9:00 am Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the Medical Center EMS, Dr. Richard McGahan and his staff at the cancer center and Greenview Hospital ICU and the 4th Floor Nurses for their love and tender care they gave Freida.