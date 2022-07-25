Bowling Green – Gail Henon Morgan, age 82, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of Bowling Green on Sunday, July 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children Robert N Henon, a son Christopher Lee Henon, her parents, and two brothers all of whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her loyal and loving husband of 36 years Tom Morgan, two sons Tony Henon (Kellye), Scott Henon (Susan), and one daughter Tana Henon Drake (Brian), 3 step sons Jeff Morgan (Jane), Tim Morgan (Nancy), and Steve Morgan (Katie). She loved bragging on her 13 grandchildren (Rachel, Colby, Jamie, Cory, Dawson, Layne, Sarah Margaret, Matthew, Taylor, Hunter, Kade, and Macy) as well as 11 great grandchildren. She never missed a game, recital, or school event on their behalf. She was a member of Woodburn Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. She served the community of Bowling Green for more than 40 years. She was co-owner and founder of Henon & Henon Construction Company, she served as president of Bowling Green Jayceyettes, and on the board of the Boys and Girls Club. Later in life she became a real estate broker, served as president of the Realtors Association of South Central Kentucky, and eventually established her own real estate brokerage. Gail overcame many obstacles in her lifetime and was well respected both professionally and personally. However, anyone that knew her would say her greatest source of accomplishment and pride was her family and friends. She was the matriarch of our family and will be forever missed by all those that loved her. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Gail’s caregiver Pennie Shirley. Truly an angel on earth sent in our greatest time of need. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 27 from 4 to 8 PM and Thursday, July 28 from 10 AM to 12 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 12:00 Noon following the visitation with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the National Parkinson Foundation Inc, 200 SE 1st Street Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131.
