Hadley - Gail T. Huff age 78 of Hadley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family Saturday at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Gail was born in Woodbury to the late Walter C. and Magalene Wingfield Huff, and he is also preceded in death by his sister, Gwen Simpson, brother Roger Huff. Gail was a retired Carpenter and Farmer and attended Lewis Chapel United Methodist Church. Gail loved his family very much.
Gail is survivied by his wife of 56 years, Helen Huff of Hadley. Daughter, Penny Huff Dailey and husband Matt of Hadley. Granddaughter, Lindsey Kaysinger and her husband Nate of Hawesville. The joys of his life, his 2 great grandsons, Carson and Everett. Several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday and after 11:00 am Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel with burial to follow in the Lewis Chapel Church Cemetery.
Commented