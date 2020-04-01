Bowling Green - Gam T. Nguyen, age 99, passed away at 4:00 AM on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Bowling Green, KY. She was preceded in death by her son Dunn Nguyen and was a member of First Baptist Church for over 25 years. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Vang Nguyen, grandchildren Kimberly Nguyen, Thao Nguyen, Tuan Nguyen, Kathy Nguyen, Kevin Nguyen, and four great-grandchildren. At this time there will be a private family burial and memorial service on Saturday, April 4th. Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.