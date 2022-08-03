Morgantown - Garland Ralph Carter, 100, of Morgantown, Ky. passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Hadley, Ky. on July 27, 1922 to the late Hubert and Myrtle Belcher Carter. He was a Member and Deacon at Sandy Creek Missionary Baptist Church for lots of years. Ralph was a Navy and World War II Veteran. He served on the LST 1106 ship. He was an auto mechanic for Quick Lincoln Mercury, a handyman and loved to tinker with things. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruble Henderson Carter and brother Layton Carter.
He is survived by his children Sharon Coots (John) of Morgantown and Rex Carter (Kim) of Bowling Green; grandchildren Mechelle West (John) of Elizabethtown, April Renfrow (James) of Clarksville, TN, Holly Neighbors (Jeremy) of Morgantown, Traci Cain (Sebastian) of Bowling Green and Nicholas Carter of Bowling Green; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at 2pm at Sandy Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Graham West officiating. Burial will be in the Sandy Creek Cemetery where Military Honors will be presented by the U.S. Navy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 4pm-8pm at Smith Funeral Home and Friday from 10am until 2pm at Sandy Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
